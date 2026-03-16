U.S. Forces Conduct Precision Strike in Iran During Operation Epic Fury

U.S. forces conduct a precision strike in Iran during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999757
|VIRIN:
|260313-D-D0477-3645
|Filename:
|DOD_111578468
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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