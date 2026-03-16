Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Machete Techniques

U.S. service members and Panamanian partners receive training on machete techniques and safety at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026, as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. The training enhances interoperability, strengthens small-unit maneuver in jungle and littoral environments, and reinforces bilateral cooperation through realistic, hands-on instruction. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999753
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-GF241-1865
|Filename:
|DOD_111578392
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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