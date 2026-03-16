Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Machete Techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Panamanian partners receive training on machete techniques and safety at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026, as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. The training enhances interoperability, strengthens small-unit maneuver in jungle and littoral environments, and reinforces bilateral cooperation through realistic, hands-on instruction. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)