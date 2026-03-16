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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Machete Techniques

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    COLON, PANAMA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. service members and Panamanian partners receive training on machete techniques and safety at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 12, 2026, as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. The training enhances interoperability, strengthens small-unit maneuver in jungle and littoral environments, and reinforces bilateral cooperation through realistic, hands-on instruction. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999753
    VIRIN: 260312-A-GF241-1865
    Filename: DOD_111578392
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: COLON, PA

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Machete Techniques, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    82nd ABN Div.
    10th Moutain Division
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    101st Airborne Division
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama

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