USS Gonzalez Departs Naval Station Norfolk

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 16, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) departs from Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999736
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-AV223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111578260
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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