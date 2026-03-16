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    USS Gonzalez Departs Naval Station Norfolk

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 16, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) departs from Naval Station Norfolk to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999736
    VIRIN: 260316-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_111578260
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Gonzalez Departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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