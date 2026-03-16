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    USAG-Italy Fitness Expo 2026

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    ITALY

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Highlights from the USAG Italy Sports, Fitness and Aquatics 2026 Fitness Expo featuring the American Red Cross and the MWR.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999713
    VIRIN: 260307-A-FG870-8546
    Filename: DOD_111577990
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-Italy Fitness Expo 2026, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Italy
    USAG Italy Sports, Fitness and Aquatics 2026 Fitness Expo

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