USAG-Italy Fitness Expo 2026

Highlights from the USAG Italy Sports, Fitness and Aquatics 2026 Fitness Expo featuring the American Red Cross and the MWR.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999713
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-FG870-8546
|Filename:
|DOD_111577990
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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