U.S. Soldiers Receive Estonian NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal Strengthening Allied Partnership

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division receive the NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal during an award ceremony in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The medal is awarded by the Estonian Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense League in recognition of the contributions of U.S. and allied forces in strengthening readiness and collective defense on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999621
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-CL916-1004
|PIN:
|260313D
|Filename:
|DOD_111576960
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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