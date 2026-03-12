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    U.S. Soldiers Receive Estonian NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal Strengthening Allied Partnership

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    ESTONIA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division receive the NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal during an award ceremony in Estonia, March 12, 2026. The medal is awarded by the Estonian Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense League in recognition of the contributions of U.S. and allied forces in strengthening readiness and collective defense on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999621
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-CL916-1004
    PIN: 260313D
    Filename: DOD_111576960
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers Receive Estonian NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal Strengthening Allied Partnership, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUROPE
    stronger together
    USAREUR-AF
    NATO
    EFDL

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