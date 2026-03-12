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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and ROK army soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade and 16th Mechanized Brigade, conduct a wet gap crossing during Freedom Shield 26 near Yeoncheon, South Korea Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999592
    VIRIN: 260314-A-AT874-7509
    Filename: DOD_111576666
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing, by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2ID
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    Indo Pacific Command
    FreedomShield26

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