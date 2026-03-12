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    CORE26 | German-French Squadron, U.S. Marines Conduct Joint C-130 Assault Transport in Arctic (B-Roll)

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    NORWAY

    03.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Personnel with the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) and U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS during exercise Cold Response 26 highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999552
    VIRIN: 260311-M-WS036-1003
    Filename: DOD_111576175
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NO

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    TAGS

    USMCnews, Cold Response, NATO, CORE26, Arctic Sentry, ShouldertoShoulder

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