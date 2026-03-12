Personnel with the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) and U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS during exercise Cold Response 26 highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999552
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-WS036-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111576175
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | German-French Squadron, U.S. Marines Conduct Joint C-130 Assault Transport in Arctic (B-Roll), by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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