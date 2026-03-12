U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a jungle survival class as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Reconnaissance Camp, Chonburi province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 04:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999550
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576172
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|CHONBURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Learn Jungle Survival Skills During Exercise Cobra Gold 26, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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