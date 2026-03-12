USS John Finn supports Operation Epic Fury

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) supports Operation Epic Fury in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999536
|VIRIN:
|260310-D-D0477-2060
|Filename:
|DOD_111575860
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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