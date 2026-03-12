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    USS John Finn supports Operation Epic Fury

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) supports Operation Epic Fury in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 10, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999536
    VIRIN: 260310-D-D0477-2060
    Filename: DOD_111575860
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)
    Iran
    U.S. Navy
    CENTCOM
    destroyer
    epicfury

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