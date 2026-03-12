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    Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Conducts Final Helicopter Jump in Seabrook

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    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Omar Alba, assigned to Air Station Houston, executes his final helicopter jump in Seabrook, Texas, March 13, 2026. The jump from the hovering aircraft marks the end of his service as a rescue swimmer. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999527
    VIRIN: 260313-G-XR638-1593
    Filename: DOD_111575587
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

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    Air Station Houston

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