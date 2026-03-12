Golden Knights at Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 Cinematic Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Promotional video for the U.S. Army Parachute Team, "Golden Knights", who are slated to perform at the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8-9. The Golden Knights are the Army's official parachute team, renowned for their precision skydiving demonstrations and competitive success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keola Vischi) Feb. 24, 2026