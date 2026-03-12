Fort Polk Podcast: Meet the Family Life Chaplain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Fort Polk Podcast, the installation’s Family Life Chaplain discusses the role of the Family Life Chaplaincy in supporting Soldiers, Families and Department of the Army civilians. The conversation highlights available counseling services, relationship resources and confidential support programs across the installation.