(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast: Meet the Family Life Chaplain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Jeff England  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    In this episode of the Fort Polk Podcast, the installation’s Family Life Chaplain discusses the role of the Family Life Chaplaincy in supporting Soldiers, Families and Department of the Army civilians. The conversation highlights available counseling services, relationship resources and confidential support programs across the installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999521
    VIRIN: 260311-A-AV394-5221
    PIN: 202603
    Filename: DOD_111575467
    Length: 00:31:08
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast: Meet the Family Life Chaplain, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    chaplain corps
    Family Life Chaplain
    U.S. Army
    Chaplain
    Louisiana

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video