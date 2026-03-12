In this episode of the Fort Polk Podcast, the installation’s Family Life Chaplain discusses the role of the Family Life Chaplaincy in supporting Soldiers, Families and Department of the Army civilians. The conversation highlights available counseling services, relationship resources and confidential support programs across the installation.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999521
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-AV394-5221
|PIN:
|202603
|Filename:
|DOD_111575467
|Length:
|00:31:08
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Polk Podcast: Meet the Family Life Chaplain, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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