USS Abraham Lincoln Conducts Flight Operations During Operation Epic Fury

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations during Operation Epic Fury, March 12, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999519
|VIRIN:
|260312-D-D0477-6465
|Filename:
|DOD_111575382
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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