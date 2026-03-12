2026 Georgia Best Warrior Competition (Highlight Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia Department of Defense alongside state partner, Georgia Defence Force, participates in the State Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia; the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia; and Fort McClellan, Alabama, March 8-13, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)