2026 Georgia Best Warrior Competition (Highlight Video)

The Georgia Department of Defense alongside state partner, Georgia Defence Force, participates in the State Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia; the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia; and Fort McClellan, Alabama, March 8-13, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999510
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-RO813-5371
|Filename:
|DOD_111575335
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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