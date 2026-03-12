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    2026 Georgia Best Warrior Competition (Highlight Video)

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    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chasity Williams 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Department of Defense alongside state partner, Georgia Defence Force, participates in the State Best Warrior Competition at the Cumming Readiness Center, Cumming, Georgia; the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia; and Fort McClellan, Alabama, March 8-13, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chasity Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999510
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-RO813-5371
    Filename: DOD_111575335
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 2026 Georgia Best Warrior Competition (Highlight Video), by SGT Chasity Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    highlights
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Hooah Video
    GABWC2026

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