Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in an amphibious assault, non-combatant evacuation operation, maritime strike, jungle warfare training, and combined arms live fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Thailand, Feb. 24 to March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)
This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999499
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-IA046-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111575126
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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