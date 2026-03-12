Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Maritime Strike

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a sea-based operation from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Rayong Province, Thailand, March 3, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999495
|VIRIN:
|260303-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111575087
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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