U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Historically, COD was a system of controlling and managing large numbers of troops on the battlefield, but it is still practiced by the Marine Corps as a way of instilling discipline, attention to detail, instant obedience to orders, and confidence with weapon handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999451
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-BL112-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111574601
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kilo Company Close Order Drill, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
