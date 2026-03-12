(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Close Order Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Historically, COD was a system of controlling and managing large numbers of troops on the battlefield, but it is still practiced by the Marine Corps as a way of instilling discipline, attention to detail, instant obedience to orders, and confidence with weapon handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999451
    VIRIN: 260305-M-BL112-1002
    Filename: DOD_111574601
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Close Order Drill, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD PI
    drill "
    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Drill Instructors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video