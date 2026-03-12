Kilo Company Close Order Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits and drill instructors with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Historically, COD was a system of controlling and managing large numbers of troops on the battlefield, but it is still practiced by the Marine Corps as a way of instilling discipline, attention to detail, instant obedience to orders, and confidence with weapon handling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)