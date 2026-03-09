(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    502nd Field Hospital Company operates razor sharp at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea

    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    B-roll of U.S. Army soldiers of the 502nd Field Hospital Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Medical Brigade, established a deliberate hard site medical treatment facility to train Role 3 responsibilities at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, 10 March 2026. The exercise modernized expeditionary medical capabilities by establishing a 32-bed treatment facility for casualties and incorporating a Burn Provider Program, multiple specialty surgeon cells, field steam sterilizers, and trauma aid stations to ensure that wounded personnel can receive lifesaving care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999435
    VIRIN: 260310-A-JS108-1203
    Filename: DOD_111574368
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: POCHEON, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502nd Field Hospital Company operates razor sharp at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modernization
    Department of War
    indopacom
    Role 3 Care
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

