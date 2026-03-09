502nd Field Hospital Company operates razor sharp at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea

B-roll of U.S. Army soldiers of the 502nd Field Hospital Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 65th Medical Brigade, established a deliberate hard site medical treatment facility to train Role 3 responsibilities at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, 10 March 2026. The exercise modernized expeditionary medical capabilities by establishing a 32-bed treatment facility for casualties and incorporating a Burn Provider Program, multiple specialty surgeon cells, field steam sterilizers, and trauma aid stations to ensure that wounded personnel can receive lifesaving care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999435
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-JS108-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_111574368
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|POCHEON, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
