MP Detention Operations Interview

U.S. Army Pfc. Alan Marks, assigned to the 2-557 Military Police Company, explains today's simulated Enemy Prisoners of War (EPWs) exercise with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of a training exercise for Project Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys on March 12th, 2026. ROKA soldiers receive custody of the simulated EPWs while both forces practice detainee handling procedures and coordination during the combined training event. (US IARNG video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).