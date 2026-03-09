(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MP Detention Operations Interview

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Terrance Salinas 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pfc. Alan Marks, assigned to the 2-557 Military Police Company, explains today's simulated Enemy Prisoners of War (EPWs) exercise with the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as part of a training exercise for Project Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys on March 12th, 2026. ROKA soldiers receive custody of the simulated EPWs while both forces practice detainee handling procedures and coordination during the combined training event. (US IARNG video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    TAGS

    Department of War
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    Military Police
    FreedomShield26
    Readiness and leathality

