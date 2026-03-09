(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talon Reach 2026

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martin Nalls 

    8th Army

    B-roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct multi-day aviation fueling operations at an established forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 (FS26) at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 10, 2026. A FARP allows rapid refueling and rearming of aircraft vehicles and is critical to sustaining aviation in austere environments and extending operational range. FS26 strengthens combined readiness, enhances operational command and control, and ensures both nations remain prepared to respond to any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999407
    VIRIN: 260310-A-HW561-3001
    Filename: DOD_111573844
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: POHANG, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talon Reach 2026, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Department of War
    Indo Pacific Command
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26
    TalonReach26

