B-roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct multi-day aviation fueling operations at an established forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 (FS26) at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 10, 2026. A FARP allows rapid refueling and rearming of aircraft vehicles and is critical to sustaining aviation in austere environments and extending operational range. FS26 strengthens combined readiness, enhances operational command and control, and ensures both nations remain prepared to respond to any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 04:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999407
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-HW561-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111573844
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Talon Reach 2026, by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.