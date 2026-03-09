Talon Reach 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999407" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct multi-day aviation fueling operations at an established forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Freedom Shield 2026 (FS26) at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 10, 2026. A FARP allows rapid refueling and rearming of aircraft vehicles and is critical to sustaining aviation in austere environments and extending operational range. FS26 strengthens combined readiness, enhances operational command and control, and ensures both nations remain prepared to respond to any threat on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Martin Nalls)