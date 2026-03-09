The Northern Edge | Chapter 1: Across the Atlantic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video production highlights NATO Allies training during Exercise Cold Response 26. Part one of a three-part documentary series, it explores the purpose and execution of the Norwegian-led winter exercise, from rapid deployment into the High North to multinational integration and operations in Arctic conditions. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, Cold Response 26 strengthens collective defense and demonstrates the ability of U.S. forces to rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies in the Arctic. This video was created Feb. 20, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)



This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.