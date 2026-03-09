(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-4 ADAR SGT STOUT Gunnery

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (3-4 ADAR) "Skystrikers," 82nd Airborne Division conduct table IV-VI Gunnery certifications at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Mar. 11, 2026. Upon successful completion, 3-4 ADAR will achieve full operational capability status, enabling them to support the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 260311-A-AJ888-2125
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    ADAR
    82nd Airborne Division
    paratroopers
    Air Defense
    Air Defense Artillery
    Skystrikers

