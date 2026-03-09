3-4 ADAR SGT STOUT Gunnery

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (3-4 ADAR) "Skystrikers," 82nd Airborne Division conduct table IV-VI Gunnery certifications at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Mar. 11, 2026. Upon successful completion, 3-4 ADAR will achieve full operational capability status, enabling them to support the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aiden O'Marra)
