FERS Special Retirement

Certain employees are subject to Special Retirement Coverage (SRC) provisions, due to the nature of their position. Department of Defense (DoD) Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), Firefighters (FF), and Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) may be covered if their position is determined eligible for SRC. Employees with SRC have an increased salary deduction for retirement contributions and may be eligible to retire at an earlier age with fewer years of service. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Special Retirement Coverage (SRC) Retirement briefing. This briefing is intended to educate and prepare SRC covered employees for retirement.