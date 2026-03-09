(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FERS Special Retirement

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Certain employees are subject to Special Retirement Coverage (SRC) provisions, due to the nature of their position. Department of Defense (DoD) Air Traffic Controllers (ATC), Firefighters (FF), and Law Enforcement Officers (LEO) may be covered if their position is determined eligible for SRC. Employees with SRC have an increased salary deduction for retirement contributions and may be eligible to retire at an earlier age with fewer years of service. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Special Retirement Coverage (SRC) Retirement briefing. This briefing is intended to educate and prepare SRC covered employees for retirement.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999319
    VIRIN: 260225-D-JK875-7744
    Filename: DOD_111572021
    Length: 00:48:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FERS Special Retirement, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement officers
    retirement briefing
    Air Traffic Control
    SRC Eligibility
    Special Retirement Coverage

