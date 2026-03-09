(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conducts riverine operations at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Soldiers with 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct riverine operations at Fort Knox, Kentucky on March 4, 2026. The training included multiple dry, blank and live-fire iterations. Additionally, simulated casualties incorporated medical training into the scenario.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999310
    VIRIN: 260304-A-GF376-3798
    Filename: DOD_111571914
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conducts riverine operations at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Army, Kentucky, Garrison, IMCOM, AMC, 19th Engineer Battalion

