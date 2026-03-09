19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conducts riverine operations at Fort Knox

Soldiers with 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct riverine operations at Fort Knox, Kentucky on March 4, 2026. The training included multiple dry, blank and live-fire iterations. Additionally, simulated casualties incorporated medical training into the scenario.
|03.04.2026
Date Posted: 03.12.2026
|Video Productions
|999310
|260304-A-GF376-3798
|DOD_111571914
|00:00:45
Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|0
|0
