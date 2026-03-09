(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFMEDCOM TLDR - Episode One: Command Structure

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to advance Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. AFMEDCOM TLDR provides information from Air Force Medical Service leadership about what medics on the ground need to know about the Air Force Medical Command. In Episode One, Lt. Gen. John DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, describes the AFMEDCOM Command Structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 07:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    AFMEDCOM
    AFMEDCOM TLDR
    TLDR

