AFMEDCOM TLDR - Episode One: Command Structure

The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to advance Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. AFMEDCOM TLDR provides information from Air Force Medical Service leadership about what medics on the ground need to know about the Air Force Medical Command. In Episode One, Lt. Gen. John DeGoes, U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, describes the AFMEDCOM Command Structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)