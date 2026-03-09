CORE26 | U.S. Marines Fly on Binational Air Transportation Squadron Flight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, depart on C-130J aircraft from the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aviation Wing, at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)