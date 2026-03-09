U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, depart on C-130J aircraft from the German-French Binational Air Transport Squadron (BATS) and Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aviation Wing, at Bardufoss Airport, Norway, March 11, 2026. The participation of the German-French BATS highlighted the importance of allied integration and showcased the rapid deployment capabilities of combined NATO forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999304
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111571863
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Fly on Binational Air Transportation Squadron Flight B-Roll, by LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.