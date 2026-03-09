(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dragon Lift Exercise Tests U.S. Army Medical Readiness in South Korea, B-roll 1/2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army medics with the 1945th Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment conduct simulated patient care supporting the 560th Medical Ambulance Company during exercise Dragon Lift at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift, conducted as part of Freedom Shield 26, tests U.S. Forces Korea’s ability to rapidly transport and treat casualties during large-scale operations, reinforcing medical readiness and ensuring forces remain prepared to support the combined defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999301
    VIRIN: 260312-A-KB025-4489
    Filename: DOD_111571780
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Lift Exercise Tests U.S. Army Medical Readiness in South Korea, B-roll 1/2, by CPL Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Modernization
    Dragon Lift
    Department of War
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26
    560th Medical Ambulance Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video