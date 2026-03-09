(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Convoy Cross-Border from Norway to Sweden

    FINLAND

    03.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a long-range convoy from Norway into Sweden, March 8, 2026. The convoy, part of exercise Cold Response 26, demonstrated the ability to move personnel and equipment across allied national borders with support from Norwegian and Swedish forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999297
    VIRIN: 260308-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571730
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Convoy Cross-Border from Norway to Sweden, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    Arctic Logistics

