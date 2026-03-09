U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a long-range convoy from Norway into Sweden, March 8, 2026. The convoy, part of exercise Cold Response 26, demonstrated the ability to move personnel and equipment across allied national borders with support from Norwegian and Swedish forces. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|03.07.2026
|03.12.2026 10:09
|B-Roll
|999297
|260308-M-RU058-1001
|DOD_111571730
|00:06:04
|FI
|1
|1
