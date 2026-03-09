(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    80th TC TASS Transformation

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Crystal Harlow and Lt. Col. Thomas Piernicky

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    The 80th Training Command (TC) The Army School System (TASS) is broadening its mission by welcoming the U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants. (U.S. Army video by Lt. Col. Thomas Piernicky and Master Sgt. Crystal Harlow)

    Special thank you to the CASCOM team at Ft. Lee, VA.

    Historic footage of Meuse-Argonne provided by the National Archives.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 21:47
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US

    MOS
    ROTC
    Drill Sergeant
    USAREC
    IET
    Army Schools

