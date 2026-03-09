(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 260th Special Purpose Brigade conduct an activation ceremony at the D.C. National Guard Armory in the District of Columbia on March 7, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999128
    VIRIN: 260307-A-VB701-3618
    Filename: DOD_111569706
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPB Activated, by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

