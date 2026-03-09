SPB Activated

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 260th Special Purpose Brigade conduct an activation ceremony at the D.C. National Guard Armory in the District of Columbia on March 7, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
