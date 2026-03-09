Soldiers with 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridge Company conduct riverine operations at Fort Knox, Kentucky on March 4, 2026.
|03.04.2026
|03.10.2026 12:58
|Video Productions
|999032
|260304-A-GF376-5280
|DOD_111568053
|00:00:45
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|1
|1
19th Engineer Battalion hones combat skills during Fort Knox field training exercise
