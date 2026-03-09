Chaplain Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, explains how religious support is a key part of sustainment.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999001
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-IK992-3275
|Filename:
|DOD_111567538
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60-Second Sustainment Lesson: Religious Sustainment, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.