(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60-Second Sustainment Lesson: Religious Sustainment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Chaplain Col. Eric Dean, command chaplain for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, explains how religious support is a key part of sustainment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999001
    VIRIN: 260310-A-IK992-3275
    Filename: DOD_111567538
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60-Second Sustainment Lesson: Religious Sustainment, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army chaplain corps
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Command And Unit Chaplain
    SwordOfFreedom
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video