    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Night in the Arctic"

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines operate at night with NATO Allies in Norway as part of cold weather training for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 9, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998949
    VIRIN: 260309-M-VF398-1001
    Filename: DOD_111566646
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO

