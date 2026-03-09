NTAG New England visits USS Buttercup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailor of the Quarter nominees from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, participated in damage control training aboard the “USS Buttercup” Damage Control Wet Trainer, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)