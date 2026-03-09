(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTAG New England visits USS Buttercup

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    Sailor of the Quarter nominees from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, participated in damage control training aboard the “USS Buttercup” Damage Control Wet Trainer, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998899
    VIRIN: 260212-N-RB168-1002
    Filename: DOD_111566016
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New England visits USS Buttercup, by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #usnavy #forgedbythesea #ntagnewengland #usnavyrecruiter #SOQ #OTCN #USSBUTTERCUP

