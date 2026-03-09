NTAG New England visits USS Buttercup

Sailor of the Quarter nominees from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, participated in damage control training aboard the “USS Buttercup” Damage Control Wet Trainer, at the Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island. NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)
|02.12.2026
|03.09.2026 14:02
|Video Productions
|998899
|260212-N-RB168-1002
|DOD_111566016
|00:01:36
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|0
|0
