U.S. Army Small Arms Championships Kicks Off at Fort Benning

The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships kicked off at Fort Benning, Georgia March 8. Nearly 200 Soldiers from across all Army components will compete in the annual, live-fire training event that is commonly referred to as 'All Army.' The week-long competition is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in efforts to recognize superior marksmanship skills and raise the level of readiness across the force. Competitors will be challenged in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that include firing more than 500 rounds.



Day one of the competition included a welcoming briefing by the USAMU commander and command sergeant major (Lt. Col. Chris Thielenhaus and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dang) and Small Arms Firing Courses in multigun, pistol and rifle by USAMU Soldiers.