    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Establish a Support by Fire Position During CALFEX

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2026

    Video by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, establish a support by fire position during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 3, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998822
    VIRIN: 260303-M-AO948-1001
    Filename: DOD_111565022
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: KR

    CALFEX
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th LCT
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines

