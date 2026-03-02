U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a company-sized attack during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998820
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-AO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111565018
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute a Company Attack During CALFEX, by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
