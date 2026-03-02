U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Execute a Company Attack During CALFEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998820" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, execute a company-sized attack during a Combined-Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rodney Frye)