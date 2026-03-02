1st Signal BDE’s Dragon Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Sgt David King, assigned to 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), speaks about “Dragon Day” on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, February 27, 2026. Dragon Day is a program 1st Sgt King introduced to the 1st Signal Brigades HHC as a way to strengthen the knowledge of future Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, breaking down the purpose and highlighting the importance of what it means to uphold the standard. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lukas Aragon)