(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Signal BDE’s Dragon Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Lukas Aragon 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt David King, assigned to 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), speaks about “Dragon Day” on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, February 27, 2026. Dragon Day is a program 1st Sgt King introduced to the 1st Signal Brigades HHC as a way to strengthen the knowledge of future Senior Non-Commissioned Officers, breaking down the purpose and highlighting the importance of what it means to uphold the standard. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Lukas Aragon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 02:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998811
    VIRIN: 260227-A-GX841-2262
    Filename: DOD_111564828
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PYONGTAEK, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Signal BDE’s Dragon Day, by CPL Lukas Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video