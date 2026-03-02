(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIARNG Best Warrior Competition

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers of the Hawaii Army National Guard compete in the state Best Warrior Competition throughout multiple locations on Oahu, Hawaii, March 6-8, 2026. The three-day event evaluates competitors on a variety of disciplines, including marksmanship, physical fitness and land navigation to identify the state's most elite internal talent. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 02:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998810
    VIRIN: 260307-Z-LU739-1565
    Filename: DOD_111564824
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIARNG Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIARNG BWC 2026, National Guard, US Army, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM, Hawaii Army National Guard

