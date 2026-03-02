U.S. Soldiers of the Hawaii Army National Guard compete in the state Best Warrior Competition throughout multiple locations on Oahu, Hawaii, March 6-8, 2026. The three-day event evaluates competitors on a variety of disciplines, including marksmanship, physical fitness and land navigation to identify the state's most elite internal talent. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 02:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998810
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-LU739-1565
|Filename:
|DOD_111564824
|Length:
|00:07:11
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
This work, HIARNG Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
