Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader of JTF-DC, conduct a leadership circulation across Washington streets March 6, 2026, while supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission. The senior leaders engaged Soldiers at multiple patrol locations, checking in on servicemember welfare and partnership with civilian law enforcement as more than 2,400 National Guard members continue providing support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 21:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|998799
|VIRIN:
|260307-Z-EZ983-5601
|Filename:
|DOD_111564449
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mic'd Up: Curfew, Crime, Catcalls, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.