Mic'd Up: Curfew, Crime, Catcalls

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader of JTF-DC, conduct a leadership circulation across Washington streets March 6, 2026, while supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission. The senior leaders engaged Soldiers at multiple patrol locations, checking in on servicemember welfare and partnership with civilian law enforcement as more than 2,400 National Guard members continue providing support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)