    Mic'd Up: Curfew, Crime, Catcalls

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia (JTF-DC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader of JTF-DC, conduct a leadership circulation across Washington streets March 6, 2026, while supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission. The senior leaders engaged Soldiers at multiple patrol locations, checking in on servicemember welfare and partnership with civilian law enforcement as more than 2,400 National Guard members continue providing support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. (D.C. National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 21:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Idaho Army National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    JTF-
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

