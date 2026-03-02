(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIARNG Soldiers Push Their Physical Limits During the BWC [B-ROLL]

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) participate in the expert physical fitness assessment during the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6-8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998797
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-MA694-2001
    Filename: DOD_111564447
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard
    US Army
    HIARNG BWC 2026

