U.S. Soldiers from the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) participate in the expert physical fitness assessment during the HIARNG Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Waimanalo, Hawaii, March 6-8, 2026. HIARNG holds the BWC every year, challenging Soldiers on their physical and technical grit against the best of their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|998797
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-MA694-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111564447
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HIARNG Soldiers Push Their Physical Limits During the BWC [B-ROLL], by SGT Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.