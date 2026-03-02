JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video highlighting the division’s legacy from its activation during World War II to its modern-day mission of developing Army leaders. The video reflects on key moments in the division’s history and honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The U.S. Army Reserve will discontinue the division in the fall of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998782
|VIRIN:
|260308-A-CL989-4373
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111564024
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Division (Leader Training) farewell, by SSG Jaren Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.