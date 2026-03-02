104th Division (Leader Training) farewell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/998782" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video highlighting the division’s legacy from its activation during World War II to its modern-day mission of developing Army leaders. The video reflects on key moments in the division’s history and honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The U.S. Army Reserve will discontinue the division in the fall of 2026.