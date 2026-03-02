(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaren Hanson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Soldiers assigned to the 104th Division (Leader Training) present a farewell video highlighting the division’s legacy from its activation during World War II to its modern-day mission of developing Army leaders. The video reflects on key moments in the division’s history and honors the enduring contributions of the Timberwolf Division to training and readiness across generations of soldiers. The U.S. Army Reserve will discontinue the division in the fall of 2026.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998782
    VIRIN: 260308-A-CL989-4373
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111564024
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Division (Leader Training) farewell, by SSG Jaren Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill sergeant
    104th division
    WW2
    Nightfighters
    training
    Timberwolfs

