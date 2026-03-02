(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Epic Fury - We Control the Skies

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers a briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 4, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 16:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 998719
    VIRIN: 260306-D-VF045-1001
    Filename: DOD_111563119
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    air dominance
    Pentagon
    centcom
    epicfury

