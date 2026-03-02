Soldiers conduct 12 mile ruck during FLARNG Best Warrior 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a 12-mile ruck march during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors completed the timed event before transitioning to range qualifications with multiple weapons systems. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)