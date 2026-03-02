(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers conduct 12 mile ruck during FLARNG Best Warrior 2026

    STARKE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers participate in a 12-mile ruck march during Best Warrior 2026 at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026. Competitors completed the timed event before transitioning to range qualifications with multiple weapons systems. Soldiers represented the best of their units as they put their mental and physical strengths to the test during the multi-day competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998644
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-RH401-8050
    Filename: DOD_111561893
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: STARKE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct 12 mile ruck during FLARNG Best Warrior 2026, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG

