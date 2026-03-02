(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Encouraging Multi-Institution Collaboration Across Cancer Types

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    Under the direction of the CDMRP, the Rare Cancer Research Program supports research of rare cancers that impact the 18- to 39-year-olds who make up the majority of the active-duty military population. LTC Brett Theeler, M.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, explains how patient advocates keep the programs grounded in what's important to the patient, their experience, how patients are going to feel and think about emerging new cancer protocols.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 998626
    VIRIN: 240410-O-WK372-5190
    Filename: DOD_111561761
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Encouraging Multi-Institution Collaboration Across Cancer Types, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CDMRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video