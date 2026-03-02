Encouraging Multi-Institution Collaboration Across Cancer Types

Under the direction of the CDMRP, the Rare Cancer Research Program supports research of rare cancers that impact the 18- to 39-year-olds who make up the majority of the active-duty military population. LTC Brett Theeler, M.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, explains how patient advocates keep the programs grounded in what's important to the patient, their experience, how patients are going to feel and think about emerging new cancer protocols.
