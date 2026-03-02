(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Anthony Bohen speaks on tank gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Lt. Anthony Bohen, an Abrams M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 main battle tank commander assigned to Diablo Troop, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about conducting gunnery at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026. The 1-7 CAV operated a new gunnery progression to enhance the 1st Cavalry Division's lethality by innovating armored warfighting. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 12:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 998546
    VIRIN: 260223-A-XN888-9780
    Filename: DOD_111561132
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Anthony Bohen speaks on tank gunnery, by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live the Legend
    tank
    Range
    Interview
    Abrams
    Armor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video