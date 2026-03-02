The U.S. Air Force’s 366th Fighter Wing “Gunfighters” carry on a legacy of lethality, innovation, and excellence at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The wing embodies Air Combat Command’s priority of warfighter excellence through precision, teamwork, and technical expertise, directly powering the wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|998533
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111560953
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 366 FW Mission Video, by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
