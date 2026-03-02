(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    366 FW Mission Video

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Air Force’s 366th Fighter Wing “Gunfighters” carry on a legacy of lethality, innovation, and excellence at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The wing embodies Air Combat Command’s priority of warfighter excellence through precision, teamwork, and technical expertise, directly powering the wing’s combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keagan Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 998533
    VIRIN: 260306-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_111560953
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Gunfighters
    366 Fighter Wing

