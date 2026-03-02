(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Model Delivery of Royal Savage

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lindsey Kish 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    260225-N-SN530-1002 WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Feb. 25, 2026) A video on Glenn Grieco, former director of the Natural Archaeology Program at Texas A&M, explains the process behind constructing the scale model of Continental Navy schooner Royal Savage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lindsey Kish)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Revolutionary War
    Continental Navy
    NHHC
    NMUSN
    Ship Model
    Royal Savage

