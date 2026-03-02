(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Civilian Corps Message

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson and Steven Fixel

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of Navy Medicine and chief, Civilian Corps, leads a dedicated team of professionals across the Navy Medicine Enterprise who play a vital role in ensuring our Navy and Marine Corps are ready to respond to any challenge. Established on April 30, 2017, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further advance employee knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet existing and future mission requirements and enhance individual career progression opportunity. (U.S. Navy video by XXXX)

    Civilian Corps

