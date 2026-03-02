Civilian Corps Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of Navy Medicine and chief, Civilian Corps, leads a dedicated team of professionals across the Navy Medicine Enterprise who play a vital role in ensuring our Navy and Marine Corps are ready to respond to any challenge. Established on April 30, 2017, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further advance employee knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet existing and future mission requirements and enhance individual career progression opportunity. (U.S. Navy video by XXXX)