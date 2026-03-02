(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: Defense Health Agency's new electronic health information policy

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Chad Black, director of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, commander of 549th Hospital Center, and Medical Department Activity-Korea Commander speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026. During the interview, Black discusses the Defense Health Agency's new electronic health information policy. EHI will now be released as soon as its ready to the patient via MHS Genesis patient portal even if your provider hasn't reviewed it yet. (Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 01:28
    Health and wellness
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Brian D Allgood Community Hospital
    Electronic health information

